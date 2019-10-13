Book news
A new children’s book titled “Buenas Noches El Paso” will make its debut at this year’s Junior League Christmas Fair.
The colorful book is the work of a rather unlikely duo – written by Luke Lowenfield of the Casa Automotive Group, and illustrated by local artist Hal Marcus. It tells the story of a young boy’s day in El Paso, his dreams and his love for his hometown.
FYI: The Christmas Fair is Nov. 1-3 at the Downtown convention center.
Omaha
Stephen Nagy, who headed up New York Life’s El Paso office for more than 11 years, has relocated to Omaha, Nebraska. He is now managing partner in charge of all of Nebraska, plus western Iowa, parts of South Dakota and a bit of eastern Colorado.
Nagy, who was a police officer and has a law degree, says El Paso has been amazingly good to him and his wife, Deb, and will always be a part of them. They plan to come back to visit friends. Right now, he’s shopping for warm clothes.
No word on who will replace him as managing partner in El Paso.
Running, maybe
Word on the street is that Claudia Ordaz Perez may run for the Texas House seat now held by state Rep. Cesar Blanco. Last month, Blanco announced he will leave the House and run to replace state Sen. José Rodríguez, who is retiring.
Blanco has represented House District 76 for four years.
Ordaz has served on the El Paso City Council since 2014, and won re-election just about a year ago.
Who else might run for the Senate seat? Former state reps Joe Pickett and Norma Chavez are possibilities.
ICYMI
In case you missed the news, it looks like Joyce Wilson will retire for real next year. Wilson, who was El Paso’s first city manager, retired from that position in 2014.
That same year, she was named CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
Last week, Wilson told the Workforce board that she will retire next March. We hear she plans to stay in El Paso.
Applications for the CEO job will be accepted through Nov. 8. According to the posting, the position pays between $135,000 and $180,000.