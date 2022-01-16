Media matters
El Paso Times subscribers take note: As of March 26, you will no longer get a print edition of the newspaper on Saturdays.
The Times announced last week that Saturday editions will be available online only. No word if what subscribers pay will reflect one less print paper.
The Times didn’t print paper editions last Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, News Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Ramon Bracamontes, a former managing editor of the El Paso Times, has a new job. He’ll be editor of El Paso Matters, the nonprofit media organization started in 2019 by Bob Moore, another former editor of the Times.
Most recently, Bracamontes was chief aide to Betsy Keller, El Paso County administrator, and he worked for former state Sen. Eliot Shapleigh.
Also, El Paso Times reporter Aaron Martinez has left the paper. He’s now working in public relations at Barracuda PR.
Also, Martin Bartlett, who was chief operating officer and main transportation guy at Barracuda, is now with CONSOR, a Houston-based engineering company with offices in 25 states and Canada. He’s staying in El Paso as CONSOR’s senior public involvement manager. Locally, CONSOR has worked with the city, El Paso Water and TxDOT. Its offices are in the historic house designed by Trost & Trost architects in 1915 for Adolph Schwartz, then president of the Popular Dry Goods Company.
A new deal may be in the works to sell the land that once housed the old Asarco smelter. About a year ago, the UT System pulled out of a deal to purchase the 458-acre former industrial site. Stay tuned.
Quarterback Joe Namath, who led the New York Jets to an astounding Super Bowl victory in 1969, tweeted a loving tribute to El Pasoan Don Maynard, his former teammate. The Hall of Fame wide receiver died last week in Ruidoso at age 86.
Namath wrote: “He was a wonderful teacher to me about life and football. He’s one of the finest men I have been fortunate enough to spend this lifetime with.
“I just have this image of him galloping down a heavenly field like a thoroughbred. Rest in peace, Don, until we meet again.”
