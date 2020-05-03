TV news news
It looks like Spectrum, one of the cable and internet service providers in El Paso, will start a local TV news operation here.
Spectrum News Texas already produces newscasts for its cable systems in Austin and San Antonio. Each operation has about a dozen journalists covering local news, weather and traffic. They share reporters in Washington, D.C. and the state capitol.
Spectrum operates more than two dozen local news operations in markets across the country, including Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York City, Buffalo, Orlando and Charlotte.
Spectrum says its produces “hyper-local news” in those markets, which is what we used to call “local” news. So far, they haven’t posted any jobs in El Paso.
Spectrum used to be Time Warner, which was purchased by Charter Communications, a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: CHTR), in 2016. Charter was trading at about $507 a share Friday afternoon.
Speaking of jobs
Some longtime city employees who had planned to retire this fall, at the end of the fiscal year, may leave their jobs sooner.
Why? Probably because their retirement benefits are based on their earnings for the last three years, and with the city cutting pay for management-level staffers, those benefits would have been reduced.
Course work
The offer from El Paso businessman Russell Hanson to buy Butterfield Trail Golf Club expired last week without any contact from city officials. One or two more proposals may be in the works, and a lease deal may be a possibility.
In the meantime, we hear that Tim Krebs, who managed the award-winning course for Kemper Sports for the last five years, already has his next assignment and will be moving on soon. His home in Far East El Paso is for sale.
Congrats, Bryan!
We’re happy to report that El Paso Inc. intern Bryan Mena has been named editor in chief of The Prospector, UTEP’s student publication.
Bryan has contributed to this fine publication’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, including stories on how it’s impacting the local economy and what a recovery might look like.
The El Dorado High School grad is studying political science at UTEP. He has an associate degree in business from EPCC, where he was editor of the Tejano Tribune. This summer, he’ll intern at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
