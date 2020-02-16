Miner milestone
Sports Illustrated featured a story and video about Texas Western’s historic 1966 NCAA championship win on its website as part of the magazine’s Black History Month coverage.
Reporter Avery Yang wrote that Don Haskins’ all-black starting lineup “received systemic racist vitriol. They were railroaded at every turn.” Still they were able to beat Adolph Rupp and his all-white Kentucky squad.
Yang continues: “That victory was a milestone, but the team wasn’t celebrated at the time. Texas Western – now known as the University of Texas at El Paso – didn’t receive an invite to appear on the Ed Sullivan Show, for instance, as was customary for NCAA winners at that time.
“But because of them, the college sports landscape started to shift. Texas Western’s winning run spurred dozens of teams, across sports – even those in the segregated South – to begin recruiting African American players, forever changing the landscape of collegiate athletics.”
The 54th anniversary of the win is March 19.
Stay flexible
Looks like the newly renovated Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park will start welcoming guests in May, not March. The earliest date you can book a reservation on the hotel’s website is May 1.
According to the site, the rooms come with Matouk down bedding and pillows, a Tivoli sound system, Nespresso coffee maker, Arne Jacobsen-designed alarm clocks and accessories by Y Group and Citizenry.
The historic Pueblo Revival Art Deco architecture of the building got a major restoration by Paul Foster’s Mills Plaza Properties.
Get well, Ray!
If you’ve missed reading Ray Sanchez’s sports columns in El Paso Inc.’s B Section, he’s got a darn good reason for taking some time off. We’ll let him explain.
“Funny how a little misstep can lead to six weeks of agony. I slipped and broke my right hip. The family took me to Providence Hospital where they repaired my broken hip. Then they sent me to rehab at MonteVista for three weeks.
“I was feeling great, but then I contracted pneumonia, which is common among broken hip victims, I’m told.
“They say I’ll need another month of recovery so I don’t know when I’ll return to writing columns again, but I hope it will be soon.
“Love my readers. Bless you all.”
And we love you, Ray. Get better fast!