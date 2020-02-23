Take a leap!
If you were lucky enough to be born on Feb. 29 – Leap Day, which happens every four years – here’s some news just for you. iFly invites Leaplings, or people born on Leap Day, to fly for free during Leap Year Week, Feb. 24 through March 1.
There’s also special news for residents of Anthony, Texas. They can fly for free this week, too, no matter their birthday. That’s because Anthony has declared itself the Leap Capital of the World and hosts the annual Worldwide Leap Year Festival.
FYI: The odds of being born on Feb. 29 are 1 in 1,461.
Country of origin
Maybe you’ve seen Oscar Leeser’s new TV ad, the one that aired first during the Super Bowl. In it, the former mayor says he’s proud to be the first mayor of El Paso born outside of the United States.
It’s true that Leeser was born in Chihuahua, Mexico. But in this city of immigrants, what’s the chance he is the only mayor who started life in another country?
You have to go back to the 1800s, but as it turns out, at least four other former El Paso mayors were born elsewhere. Merchant Solomon Schultz, who served as El Paso’s third mayor from 1880-1881, was born in Westphalia, Germany.
Civic leader Joseph Magoffin served four terms as mayor, from 1881-1885 and 1897-1901, and shares Leeser’s birthplace of Chihuahua, Mexico. Magoffin also built that big adobe hacienda on Magoffin Avenue.
Merchant Adolph Solomon, born in the German state of Prussia, was mayor in 1894. And businessman Richard Caples, who built the Caples Building in Downtown, was born in Canada. He was mayor from 1889-1893.
Chef supreme
When Texas Monthly put together its list of the best new restaurants in the state for 2020, we’re happy to report that two chefs from El Paso were mentioned. They don’t actually work in El Paso, but we’re proud of them anyway.
Comedor in Austin, the top eatery on the list, benefits from the culinary talents of two El Pasoans, Gabe Erales, who has worked in Austin and Copenhagen, and Alan Delgado, who was an executive chef in Austin.
Along with chef Philip Speer, Texas Monthly writes, “Their mind meld has produced a dazzling, frequently changing menu that has deep roots in Mexican tradition but also takes space walks into the creative stratosphere.”
