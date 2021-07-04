Wine news
We’re happy to report that the Rotary Club of El Paso’s Winefest will make a comeback this fall. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.
The fest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 next to San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso. It will feature hundreds of wines, plus culinary treats from El Paso’s top restaurants. Details and tickets are online at elpasowinefest.com.
The event is the club’s biggest fundraiser and supports its many community projects, including a Christmas party for 4,500 Head Start kids.
On board
A member of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo is now on the board of the Twelve Travelers Memorial of the Southwest, the project that celebrates the region’s rich history by erecting monumental bronze statues of men and women who traveled through the Pass of the North over the past five centuries.
He is Rick Quezada, director of the pueblo’s Tigua Cultural Center, and an authority on Native American culture. He is a member of the Tigua tribe, the oldest federally recognized tribe in Texas.
Quezada has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from UTEP. For his master’s, he is researching the 1690 Pueblo Revolt.
Iveys on tap
Hope you’ve heard of The Iveys, a rock band made up of siblings from the Ivey family in El Paso’s Lower Valley, plus some guitar players. The band recently recorded a live session that will air on the PBS program “Sound on Tap” later this year. We’ll let you know when it’s going to be broadcast.
More club news
El Paso Country Club – which recently filled its membership ranks after a multimillion-dollar expansion – is expanding again. The club will buy a property near its entrance, tear down the house and build six new tennis courts.
Food and news
Some important updates for your chicken cravings and caffeine fixes. First of all, locally owned Boss Tenders, Dogs and Custard is getting ready to open its eighth location, but that’s not all. We hear Boss will open four more locations in the area, details to come.
And as we’ve reported here, Dutch Bros. Coffee, the Oregon-based chain, is opening its first El Paso location soon near West Towne Marketplace. But it’s expected to open four more shops. Stay tuned.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
