This is starting to sound like a streak. For the 12th straight year, True West magazine has named El Paso’s Six Guns and Shady Ladies as the best Old West re-enactment group in its annual Best of the West special edition.
And that’s not all. Concordia Cemetery, home to outlaw/lawyer John Wesley Hardin and other infamous characters – as well as plenty of law-abiding folks – is once again the magazine’s pick as best historic cemetery of the Old West.
Sheri Jensen, the magazine’s roving ambassador, was in El Paso last week to deliver the good news.
Opera depot update
In January, El Paso Opera will present “Pagliacci” in a new venue, the old freight station now called St. Rogers Depot. You’ve driven by it a zillion times – it’s the long, red brick building near the intersection of Campbell and the I-10 east on ramp in Downtown.
In 2017, the depot was acquired by Isha Rogers and Steve Santamaria, rescuing it from years of neglect by former owner Billy Abraham. They’ve made major renovations inside the 1903 structure.
For a time, a nightclub called Don Quintin operated in what had been the El Paso & Southwestern Railroad and Freight Depot. And you may remember that back in 2009, a local group said Spaghetti Warehouse would open a restaurant there. That never happened, but now an Italian opera will be performed in the restored depot, with English and Spanish subtitles, on Jan. 10 and 11.
Our star on the tree
Every year, the Texas House decorates a Christmas tree for the state capitol in Austin. And every year, El Paso contributes an ornament.
According to state Rep. Joe Moody, this year’s ornament was painted by El Paso artist/lawyer Patrick Gabaldon, who’s well known for his striking artwork of the desert and his slogan: “Stay sharp. Be prickly. Bloom brightly.”
Gabaldon’s ornament features the iconic star on the Franklin Mountains set against a beautiful El Paso sky.
‘Midnight,’ the movie?
A book by UTEP grad and journalist extraordinaire Alfredo Corchado may be on its way to the silver screen. Producers Bernard Kira and Batan Silva have acquired the film and television rights to Corchado’s best-selling book, “Midnight in Mexico: A Reporter’s Journey Through a Country’s Descent Into Darkness.”
