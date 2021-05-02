La Hacienda update
We hear there may be a buyer on the horizon for the old La Hacienda Cafe on West Paisano.
The historic adobe building is still owned by rancher Chip Johns. A proposed sale a few years back never went through, but now there’s word that a new purchase agreement is in the works.
First known as Hart’s Mill, the large property was built by El Paso pioneer Simeon Hart in the 1850s as a home for his family and as a mill for the small but growing community of what was then called Paso Del Norte.
In the 1940s, La Hacienda was turned into a restaurant, and for decades, as owners came and went, it was a popular place for good Mexican food and cold beer. La Hacienda has been closed since about 2007.
Chile news
New Mexico’s colorful license plate, featuring both the iconic red chile and the green chile, got good reviews when it was spotted recently on a car in Washington, D.C.
A Twitter poster called the license plate one of the nation’s finest, and said it was the equivalent of the jersey for the 1996 NBA All-Star game. That’s the game that featured both Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal, you know.
Fed web
If you’ve ever wanted to hear directly from a Federal Reserve Bank president, here’s your chance. The Borderplex Alliance is sponsoring a speech by Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, via Zoom on May 20. More information is online at BorderplexAlliance.org. The El Paso Fed Branch is part of the Dallas Fed.
It’s not February
It may be May, but the El Paso County Republican Party is holdings its Lincoln Day Dinner anyway.
The annual event is usually held in February, but this year’s dinner was canceled because of the pandemic.
So the rescheduled dinner is set for Saturday, May 22 at the Hotel Paso del Norte. The guest speaker is Allen West, chair of the Republican Party of Texas.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite or by calling the local GOP office at (915) 209-1228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.