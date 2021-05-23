Classical news
Put this on your calendar for Monday, May 24: Zuill Bailey, El Paso’s favorite internationally renowned cellist, will be featured during a broadcast of “Performance Today” on KTEP 88.5 FM.
The program starts at 7 p.m. Monday Mountain time; Bailey is featured during the 8 p.m. hour as part of a string quartet performing a work by Anton Arensky.
What’s even better is that the performance was recorded right here in El Paso, during the 2006 El Paso Pro-Musica Chamber Music Festival.
Now that’s classic.
El Paso art
Most El Pasoans know about the beautiful murals that portray the cultural history and heritage of our city. Now people around the country know about them, too, thanks to an innovative feature story that appeared in The New York Times a few weeks ago.
Written by Diana Spechler, a Texas novelist and essayist, the story mentions artists like Francisco Delgado, Christin Apodaca, Martin Zubia, Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado, the artist couple known as Lxs Dos, Victor Casas, Juan Ortiz and Miles McGregor.
But what really makes the story special is how it displays the art online. An innovative visual presentation lets the reader scroll through photos of murals, then zoom in to see important details and read an explanation of their meaning.
The article says: “El Paso is known as a vibrant city on the U.S.-Mexico border. It is also a city of murals. Some of these larger-than-life works of public art tell stories of El Paso’s rich bicultural community. Some demand social justice and political action.”
Spechler writes that El Paso is safe and “undeniably beautiful, with its palm trees and mountains and rich bicultural history.”
She continues: “Walking around the city, checking out the walls, is a master class in life on the border.”
But she also writes that El Paso lives with an aching heart, referring to the August 2019 massacre at the Cielo Vista Walmart, last fall’s terrifying COVID-19 spike and violence in our sister city of Juárez.
We’re proud to note that El Paso Inc. played some part in the Times story. A Times graphics producer saw Inc.’s monthly Art Spot that features local art and locates them on an online map. You can view those stories at elpasoinc.com/artspot.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
