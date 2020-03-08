Coming home
A family-owned business in Canutillo is keeping it all in the family. Ryan Poulos has joined Zin Valle Vineyards as co-owner and director of operations. The other owner is Vic Poulos, Ryan’s father, who’s thrilled to have his son back home. Ryan lived in Austin for 13 years, where he worked in association management.
Loyal readers may remember Ryan’s last job here in El Paso – he was a reporter for this fine publication. Now he’s moved home with his wife Katie, their two-month old son, Carson, and a dog he calls a Yorkshire terrorist.
Zin Valle also has some big news coming up about its partnership in an Italian winery and estate. Stay tuned for details.
Tom Lea on TV
A new TV show on Fox is using a mural painted by Tom Lea as part of its set decoration. The show is “Deputy,” a law-and-order procedural set in Los Angeles, but with a gritty Western vibe rather than a cool California one.
In an episode that aired Feb. 13, Lea’s “Pass of the North” mural is in the office of the title character, Deputy Bill Hollister. He sits at his desk right in front of the mural in a scene that starts about 13 minutes into the show and runs for almost two minutes. You can watch the episode online at fox.com.
The mural, painted by Lea in 1938 as part of the WPA program, is inside the old federal courthouse Downtown. Measuring 11 feet by 54 feet, it’s much larger than the photoshopped image used by the set designers. Lea’s mural depicts larger-than-life figures from El Paso’s history, including pioneers, Apaches, a vaquero, conquistador, priest and soldiers.
On the move
If you’re planning to visit the El Paso Chamber, call before you go. They may have moved.
After 48 years in the round building at 10 Civic Center Plaza, the chamber is relocating to new offices on the sixth floor of the Mills Building. The space was designed by In*Situ Architecture and includes a boardroom, auditorium and open floor plan. It also has great views of San Jacinto Plaza and Downtown El Paso. Look for a grand opening later this month.
