We’re No. 1!
Give yourself a pat on the back, El Paso! According to GiltEdgeSoccer.com, we’re the top-rated soccer market in the country.
The marketing company analyzed 210 U.S. markets to see where fans are most engaged in watching, attending, playing and sharing social media posts about soccer.
Houston comes in at No. 2, Dallas-Fort Worth is sixth and Austin is No. 11.
El Paso has lots soccer teams for kids of all ages. But there’s little doubt that El Paso’s top rating has a lot do with the 8th Notch, the loud, passionate and energized fan club for the El Paso Locomotive Football Club.
What’s the name mean? It’s the highest gear of acceleration on a locomotive, which means the train is going at full throttle. That’s a very good description of Locomotive fans.
Big competition
In case you have not heard, we’re proud to report that Aaron Jones has been nominated by the Green Bay Packers for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Jones is active in charities and his own foundation dedicated to helping kids here in El Paso and in his football home in Wisconsin. He and his twin Alvin started the A&A All the Way Foundation to address the needs of children, with a focus on recreation and fitness, and supporting children in military families.
Who is Jones’ competition? Among the 31 other nominees is Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, who was nominated for his work in suicide prevention and the fight against cancer.
The winner, who receives $250,000 to be donated to the charity of his choice, will be announced during the week of the Super Bowl. The other 31 nominees each receive as much as $40,000 for charities they choose.
Paving the way
A very special playground is being built in Ascarate Park, and you can add your name to this historic project.
The All-Abilities Play Area, a free, inclusive outdoor recreation area, is sponsored by a nonprofit called Moms on Board.
To support the project, you can purchase a paver for the park entrance, and then you can put a person’s name, a business name or a clever or inspirational quote on the paver. For more information and pricing, visit fundraisingbrick.com.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
