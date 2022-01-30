Switching parties
Remember Jay Kleberg, who grew up on the King Ranch and lived in El Paso for a while? Now he’s running for Texas land commissioner as a Democrat.
Which is interesting, because when he was in El Paso in 2010, he ran as a Republican for a seat in the Texas House. That’s when he beat out Dee Margo for the GOP nomination in the District 78 race, only to lose to Democrat Joe Moody in the general election.
Kleberg has said he ran as a Republican in this Democratic stronghold because he thought someone from the state’s majority party should carry the region’s voice to the Capitol.
A sixth-generation Texan who lives in Austin, Kleberg is a conservationist and documentary film producer.
In 2019, he produced the documentary “The River and the Wall” that premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival. It followed Kleberg, El Pasoan Beto O’Rourke and others as they traveled the Rio Grande.
Kleberg is one of four Democrats running in the March 1 primary; there are eight Republicans. The general election is Nov. 8.
Let’s go, Van Gogh!
We don’t have dates or a location yet, but the fabulous, immersive exhibit called “Beyond Van Gogh” is coming to El Paso. Soon.
The exhibit’s producer, Paquin Entertainment, says it will be in town for a limited engagement.
It features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks. The company says, “guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls and dances as it refocuses into the flowers, cafes and landscapes of his famous artworks.” And there’s a symphonic score.
To sign up for first access to tickets, check out
Happy ending
A story in Sports Business Journal, an online sports news site, recounts the tribulations of December’s Sun Bowl game. Executive director Bernie Olivas says “Everything fell into place for us,” when Central Michigan agreed to replace Miami in a game against Washington State.
Other bowl games were not so lucky. Five out of 44 were canceled. The Sun Bowl is the second-oldest bowl game and had a healthy $4.5 million payout.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
