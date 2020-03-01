Up in the air
Urban Air, the indoor adventure park with trampolines, climbing walls, laser games and virtual reality, has just opened in West El Paso. And it’s already scouting for a second location on the Eastside.
The company had been looking at a former Babies R Us, but that deal didn’t deliver. The Dallas-based company has more than 215 locations open or under construction, and is always looking for new franchise owners.
In case you were wondering, the initial franchise fee is $50,000, with an initial investment ranging from $2.2 million to $2.9 million. And they’d like you to have at least $600,000 in liquid cash to be considered for a franchise.
New gig
Remember Rolando Pablos, who was the founding CEO of the Borderplex Alliance in El Paso and served as Texas secretary of state? He’s got a new position in San Antonio – chairing the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation’s international advisory council.
He’ll work to promote San Antonio as it competes with other Texas cities for foreign trade and investment.
Moving west
We hear that UTEP’s first female dean of engineering, Theresa Maldonado, will be named vice president of research and innovation for the University of California system.
Her job will be to develop new relationships and enhance the existing ones among the system’s institutions – 10 campuses, five medical centers and three affiliated national labs.
Maldonado came to UTEP in 2017 from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She’s worked at Texas A&M and was a director at the National Science Foundation. And she worked on optical components and systems at AT&T Bell Labs for five years.
Hitting the road
Luis Saenz, Gov. Greg Abbott’s chief of staff, was in Downtown El Paso Friday for a meeting with local business and transportation bigwigs at the El Paso Chamber’s new offices in the Anson Mills building.
The topic: funding El Paso’s transportation needs. A $7.5-billion-with-a-b overhaul of Interstate 35 in Austin has El Paso leaders working to try to secure funding for critical projects out here in West Texas.
Up next in El Paso: the reconstruction of Interstate 10, which is 60 years old and has passed its life expectancy. Get your eyes used to those orange barrels because they won’t be going away anytime soon.