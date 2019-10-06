TED time
Big doings at the El Paso Museum of Art on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the annual TEDxElPaso conference.
This year’s presenters include Miguel Gamino, the native El Pasoan who was the city’s first chief technology officer. He held the same job in San Francisco and worked for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Now he’s in the private sector, running Mastercard’s global initiatives.
State Rep. Cesar Blanco, who’s running for the Texas Senate, will talk about the importance of voter registration, demographics and being a part of the political process.
Also speaking, the creative director of Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, a med student at Texas Tech in El Paso, and two local elementary students and a high school freshman who participate in TED-ED clubs.
To register, visit tedxelpaso.com.
Congrats!
Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, received the National Minority Business Advocate of the Year Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce during Minority Enterprise Development Week in Washington, D.C.
The awards are the highest level of national recognition that a U.S. minority-owned firm can receive from the Department of Commerce. The awards celebrate the outstanding achievement of minority entrepreneurs, as well as the individuals and organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to advancing minority business enterprise.
Border book
A book that’s a collaboration between El Paso photographer Bruce Berman and poets Ray Gonzalez and Lawrence Welsh is a finalist for the 2019 New Mexico-Arizona Book Award.
Titled “Cutting the Wire: Photographs and Poetry from the U.S. Mexico Border,” the book is published by the University of New Mexico Press. Through photos and poems, it takes a look at the everyday realities of life along the border.
Peace bench
Snøhetta, the Oslo-based firm that is designing the El Paso Children’s Museum, created a sculpture that’s on temporary display at the United Nations in New York City. It’s a curved bench titled “The Best Weapon,” a reference to a quote from Nelson Mandela: “The best weapon is to sit down and talk.”
The bench will remain in New York until Oct. 15, when it will be moved to a permanent location near the Oslo City Hall, where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded each year.
