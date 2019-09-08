Fire up the grill
This is the news you’ve been waiting for. A new study by a marketing researcher at Baylor University and her husband says that couples who tailgate together stay together.
She is Meredith David, Ph.D., an assistant professor who’s known for studying phone snubbing, called “phubbing,” and smartphone addiction. Her hubby is Luke Lorick, owner of Tailgating Challenge, a website that reviews tailgating equipment, and the guy who started National Tailgating Day.
After surveying 143 tailgating adults, they say results show that individuals who tailgate with their significant other report higher levels of respect and relationship satisfaction, and spent more time talking to each other, rather than playing on their phones.
“Tailgating fosters the human-to-human, face-to-face interactions and connections that we as humans need,” David said.
On the road again
Now that Diana Natalicio has some free time on her hands, she plans to revisit Bhutan, one of her favorite places. She’ll be back in the Himalayan kingdom next month to meet with some of the people she’s forged relationships with over the years.
Students from Bhutan study at UTEP, and the university’s distinctive architectural style is derived from Bhutanese buildings. Natalicio retired as UTEP president last month after more than 30 years leading the university.
New Zuill
There’s a new CD by Zuill Bailey to add to your music collection. Bailey, the artistic director of El Paso Pro-Musica and Grammy Award-winning cellist, released a CD of music he recorded live with the Philharmonia Orchestra in London and the North Carolina Symphony.
Works by Schumann, Brahms and others are included.
Ride the rails
In case you didn’t know, this year marks the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad across this rather large nation.
To celebrate, the Union Pacific is taking its historic Big Boy No. 1014 steam locomotive on tour in what it’s calling The Great Race Across the Southwest. Except, of course, No. 1014 is the only one in the race. Now restored, old 1014 was built in 1941 and is one of the world’s largest steam locomotives.
The Big Boy will be in El Paso Oct. 20-22, along with the Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car. Souvenirs will be sold. Get more information at www.up.com/heritage.
