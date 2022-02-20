Stevie, singing
Stevie Nicks, the signature voice in the band Fleetwood Mac, spent some of her childhood here in El Paso. She talks about living and singing in El Paso in a long interview in The New Yorker Magazine.
Nicks says she started singing in the fourth grade and was influenced by her country-singer grandfather. But in fifth grade, when Top 40 radio stations were playing rhythm and blues, that changed everything.
She said: “We’d drive around in El Paso, Texas, and I would just be singing away to this R. & B., girl group, because they wrote all the hit songs. It was Motown, full on. And my mom and dad would turn around and look at me and go, ‘Who are you?’ And that’s how I learned to sing.”
Nicks went to Loretto Academy and Crockett Elementary from 1955 to 1960, while in third grade through seventh grade.
Governor, dining
Here’s your chance to have dinner with Gov. Greg Abbott. He’s the guest of honor at the El Paso County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday, March 5 at the Wyndham Hotel by the airport.
The event starts with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., and there’s a special VIP reception, too. Dinner is at 7 p.m.
Seating is limited. Pricing ranges from $250 for a single dinner ticket to $5,000 for a host committee table with 10 VIP tickets.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call 915-842-8255 or visit EPGOP.org.
Dinos, hiking
You know about the 98-million-year-old dinosaur tracks in Sunland Park, right?
But did you know that soon you’ll be able to take an augmented reality hike with the dinosaurs and see their fossilized footprints for yourself?
It’s possible thanks to a new app developed for Insights El Paso by Boost Human with support from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation. The app is available in English and Spanish and can be downloaded for free for a limited time.
The Explore AR DinoTracks tour will guide you through 10 stops on Insights’ 1.5-mile loop hike at the dino tracks site near the base of Mount Cristo Rey.
To get the download and more information, visit insightselpaso.org and click on Explore AR.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.