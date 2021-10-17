What a deal
A startup tech company co-founded by an El Pasoan has been purchased for $317 million. Wow.
The company is Fivestars, which provides loyalty, marketing, payments and other services to small merchants. It was purchased by SumUp, a competitor to Square that’s based in Europe.
The El Paso co-founder of Fivestars is Matthew Doka, who now lives in San Francisco. He is the son of David and Christine Doka, retired El Paso doctors. Matt is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Sally to St. Louis
Sally Hurt-Deitch, who rose through the ranks of health care executives in El Paso and was market CEO for The Hospitals of Providence, has a new job. She will be senior vice president of operations for the St. Louis-based health care company Ascension.
Most recently, she was CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s Mid-South Group, the Memphis market and Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis.
Before that, she was Tenet’s vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.
And despite all those big jobs and big titles, Hurt-Deitch says she will continue to live in El Paso. “El Paso is home,” she says.
Recipe for success
El Paso got some positive media attention last week in a Texas Medical Association article titled “El Paso finds a recipe for vaccination success.”
Appearing in the magazine Texas Medicine, the article points out that 76.5% of people 12 and over in El Paso County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. And almost 90% of those who are eligible to get the shot have had at least one dose.
Those figures are a whole lot higher than Texas in general – where just about 62% are fully vaccinated – as well as higher than other large counties in the state.
Go Miners!
Here’s what former Dallas quarterback Babe Laufenberg tweeted last week as he prepared to provide color commentary for the big Cowboys-Giants game: “all I can really think about is…@UTEPFB is 5-1!”
Laufenberg’s son Luke was a tight end on the UTEP team before he died of lymphoma in 2019. In each game this season, a different UTEP player has worn a shirt with Luke’s name and number on it.
And let’s hope the Miners’ winning streak continues against Louisiana Tech.
