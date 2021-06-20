Stand by for news
Look for some big news this week from Cinco Puntos Press, the venerable, independent publishing house founded by Lee and Bobby Byrd.
You can expect an announcement on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the Byrds have put their colorful building at 701 Texas up for sale. It’s listed at $450,000.
But they’re still open and in business at that location, and also online at cincopuntos.com.
The Byrds started the business in 1985 in their home on Five Points – hence the name Cinco Puntos – before moving to the colorful building on Texas.
They’ve published works by award-winning El Paso author Benjamin Alire Saenz, David Romo, Rus Bradburd, Joe Hayes, Sergio Troncoso and many others.
It’s a sign
Who remembers eating pizza and laughing like crazy when the band Springfire performed at their own venue, Springfire Pizza Parlor, in the 1980s or so?
The musical comedy group of Denis Rochford, Jim Stevens, Jaime Medford and the late Jeff Moore performed for years. They spent about a decade playing for audiences across Texas, the Midwest and at military bases in England, the Netherlands and Germany.
Recently Denis, Jim and Jaime stopped by a street on the Westside that bears their name, Springfire Drive, and has a rather special sign.
But we’ll let Denis explain, as he did online: “There isn’t a finer tribute to a comedy show band than to have a street named after you that turns out to be a dead end!”
Vote now!
Awards and nominations keep coming in for the album “Laura Tate: Live from El Paso.”
Laura Tate Goldman and her Los Angeles-based band have just received two nominations in the Independent Blues Awards – Best Live Album, and Best R&B Soul Song for the song “I Need a Man.”
You can vote for Tate and her band online. Go to www.musicbylauratate.com and click on the Independent Blues Awards link. Voting runs through Aug. 31, and be sure to vote in all the categories, or your vote won’t be counted. Along the way, you’ll get to see and hear lots of terrific independent blues musicians.
The CD was recorded in 2018 in McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre. The performance benefitted the El Paso Community Foundation’s Laura Tate Fund for the Arts.
