Chicken news
If you like your chicken with waffles – but you’d rather hold it in your hand and not dirty a dish – you’re in luck.
A national franchise called Chick’nCone is getting ready to open in El Paso. It serves up chunks of crispy chicken in a hand-rolled waffle cone, inside a paper sleeve, mixed with one of six sauces that have a Cajun vibe.
You can also get mac’n’cheese in the cone or in a separate cup. Just don’t forget the napkins.
Chick’nCone is expected to open soon at the Canyons at Cimarron in Northwest El Paso.
Breakfast news
Then there’s Weck’s, a New Mexico chain that’s famous for its big breakfasts and brunches. They’re hiring now for an El Paso location and expect to open soon. Location TBA.
That means you won’t have to drive to one of Weck’s 12 locations in New Mexico, including Las Cruces, Rio Rancho, Los Lunas, Albuquerque and Santa Fe to get a bellyful.
And to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, they’ve got a special on jars of green chile: buy one, get one half off. Sounds tasty.
Part-time work
Since the death of Rush Limbaugh, a variety of hosts have been filling in on the national syndicated “Rush Limbaugh Show.”
One of them has an El Paso connection. He is Brett Winterble, who was born in Boston, but he was raised in El Paso and attended Cathedral High School. He is a graduate of Emerson College and American Military University.
He was a producer for Limbaugh’s show for nearly a decade, has worked in several media markets including El Paso and now regularly hosts his own radio show on a station in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A movie!
Well, it’s a drive-in movie, but it’s a movie. The Sunset Film Society has announced it is returning on Sunday, March 28 with a special drive-in presentation of the classic film “Moonstruck” at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing in Sunland Park. Even better, dinner is included.
Call Ardovino’s for information, pricing and reservations. The 1987 film stars Cher and Nicholas Cage.
And here’s a milestone: It’s been exactly a year since the Sunset Film Society hosted its last movie screening, on March 14, 2020.
