Remembering Myrna
She was a visionary, an extraordinary leader among leaders, who worked relentlessly to improve the lives of thousands of El Pasoans.
For 32 years, Myrna Deckert led El Paso’s YWCA, providing much-needed services for families and individuals, building it into the largest in the nation. After stepping down, she ran the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, and grew it into the largest on the border.
When Deckert died last September in the midst of the pandemic, it wasn’t possible to honor her life and her many contributions to El Paso.
But now everyone is invited to a Community Celebration of Life from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 26 at Southwest University Park. The open house, sponsored by the health foundation, will be held in the WestStar Club, on the park’s second floor.
Deckert lived her life with a commitment to improving health, education, economic development and quality of life in the region. When El Paso Inc. named Deckert El Pasoan of the Year in 2002, she was adamant that the honor belonged not to her, but to all those who did the work day in and day out.
If you’d like to honor Deckert, you’re asked to consider a gift to the Myrna Deckert Fund for Health Leadership at pdnfoundation.org, or to the YWCA Myrna and Ray Deckert Endowment Fund at ywcaelpaso.org.
Caffeine corridor
Looks like a new Starbucks is coming to the Westside.
According to information filed with the state, the caffeine café will be built at 533 Executive Center, just off Interstate 10.
The property is owned by El Paso businessman Thad Steele, and the Starbucks will be designed by local architecture firm PSRBB.
Some of you may now be asking: Is that where Prince Machiavelli, the faux-castle gentlemen’s club, once stood?
The answer is: Yes! Built in 1975, it operated as a disco and a restaurant, first as Taffy Jones, then as Crow’s Castle, and then the Iron Tender.
In the late 1980s, the building became the Prince Machiavelli Lounge, which eventually operated as the Westside Show Lounge before closing and being torn down about seven years ago.
Work on the new Starbucks is expected to start in July, with completion next March, at an estimated cost of $650,000.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
