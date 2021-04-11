Glory days
Even as Baylor was becoming the second team in Texas to win the men’s NCAA basketball championship, fans all over the country were remembering the 55th anniversary of Texas Western’s groundbreaking win in 1966.
One especially thoughtful and thorough report aired on CBS This Morning during the Final Four weekend.
Reporter Dana Jacobson told how Texas Western, now UTEP, broke racial barriers and captured the tourney trophy under the leadership of Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins.
She interviewed team members Willie Worsley and Nevil Shed. She spoke with Nolan Richardson, an El Pasoan who played for Haskins, and as a coach, went on to win the college championship at Arkansas. She showed scenes from the movie about the ’66 Miners, “Glory Road,” and some of the wonderful old, black and white footage of the game on March 19, 1966.
Sweet, sweet memories, all.
So where?
So El Paso, the locally owned company that sells El Paso-themed food products and cool souvenirs, is making a big move.
After years at its cozy location in Kern Place, So El Paso is consolidating its retail store and its warehouse in one convenient spot. It won’t be at their current warehouse in Central El Paso, and they’re not announcing the new location just yet.
But never fear. Owner Ann Hussmann Mitchell says they’ll have a big party in May to celebrate the move, with margaritas, giveaways, and chips and salsa.
Rumor, rumor
It probably had something to do with April Fool’s Day, but you may have heard the rumor that In-N-Out Burger was getting ready to open a restaurant in El Paso. Specifically, in Far East El Paso.
Unfortunately for In-N-Out lovers, it does not appear to be true. The national burger chain has more than 360 locations in California, Arizona, Colorado and in parts of Texas that are east of here.
Fortunately, as many Texans would say, we can go to Whataburger.
It could be true
You may have noticed that the local residential real estate market is blazing hot, with some houses being snapped up in a day.
Some are saying there are now more licensed real estate agents in El Paso than there are homes for sale.
