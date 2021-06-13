Plaza Classic news
We hear there’s a good chance that F. Murray Abraham will make his way to El Paso – in person – for this year’s Plaza Classic Film Festival. You may recall that he participated virtually last year via Zoom in advance of the “Amadeus” screening.
The Academy Award-winning actor was raised in El Paso and graduated from El Paso High School in 1958. In addition to his role as Mozart’s rival, Antonio Salieri, in “Amadeus,” Abraham has starred in “Homeland,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Scarface,” and many other films and shows.
Member news/dues
El Paso businessman Paul Foster was the featured speaker at an in-person meeting of the Rotary Club of El Paso last week.
He shared details about Campo Del Sol, his 2,300-acre development first reported in this fine publication. The project will include over 9,500 residential units, with the first phase coming on the market as early as next spring.
As he opened his remarks, Foster cracked a joke about himself, saying he rarely made it to Rotary meetings. But at least, he said, he still pays his dues.
Rotarians, who always know the right thing to do, were ready. After his talk, they presented him with a gift: an hourglass for his desk as a reminder that the Rotary meetings are every Thursday at noon.
Border views the border
Dee Margo, the former El Paso mayor, is the guest on a podcast produced by the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas. The topics are border security and immigration.
Margo tells Holly Kuzmich, the institute’s executive director, that immigration is a political football. He says “everybody blames the other party when I think everyone’s culpable.”
Emphasizing the importance of the free flow of goods and services across the border, Margo says Texans tend to forget, or don’t know, that Mexico is the state’s largest trading partner.
But his biggest challenge as mayor was to explain El Paso, he said: “who we are, where we are, and what we’re about.”
Margo was the third in a series of interviews about immigration. The first two were former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and former commerce secretary Carlos Gutierrez. You can listen to the podcast online at bushcenter.org, under Publications.
