Blast from the past
Some loyal readers may remember Timothy Roberts, who was a reporter at this fine publication several years ago, and now lives in Philadelphia.
He was always as good a photographer as he was a reporter, so it’s not surprising that he has a new book of photographs.
Titled “Atlantic City: The Last Hurrah,” it’s a collection of Tim’s black and white photos of people and places along the legendary boardwalk in the once-glittering resort town.
The book was the subject of a feature in The Guardian newspaper, with this headline: “The town built on pineapple martinis: the real Atlantic City – in pictures.”
Tim’s book is published by Daylight and is available on Amazon.com.
Road work
Look for signs to start going up this week for TxDOT’s major rehab project along portions of North Mesa Street.
Next week, barriers will go up to narrow three lanes of northbound traffic into just one lane from Baltimore Drive to Brentwood Street. That’s about a mile.
Then there will be overnight closures starting April 19 from Cincinnati to Brentwood.
But if there ever a time to close roads, this may be it.
Recycle this
Here’s one casualty of the coronavirus you may not have heard about: new recycling bins.
If you’ve moved recently and asked El Paso Environmental Services for a blue bin at your new address, you’re told you can’t get one until you complete a one-hour recycling class.
The new requirement also specifies that you have to take the class in person; it’s not available online.
But since the city has shut down some services because of the pandemic, the recycling classes have been canceled until further notice.
Which means you can’t get a new blue bin, even if you had one at a previous address.
And even if you promise to keep it six feet away from your gray trash bin.
Meanwhile, in the garage
Admit it, you’ve been thinking about cleaning out your garage. We’ve seen garage contents spilled across driveways across the city.
But the real garage warriors are the people who have managed to create home offices using unopened bags of cat litter as a desk, or balancing their iPads on the hood of the car.
