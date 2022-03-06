We like bread
The rumor is back that Panera Bread will open a restaurant in El Paso.
The chain of bakery-cafe fast casual eateries has more than 2,000 locations in the United States and Canada.
We expect that more than one local developer of commercial real estate is courting the Missouri-based company.
What store/restaurant/national chain would you like to see open in El Paso? H-E-B? Trader Joe’s? In-N-Out Burger? We’d love to hear from you. Send an email to ford@elpasoinc.com.
Renovation news
We hear the Wall Street Journal is working on a story about historic homes that are being renovated, and the article may include some in El Paso. Specifically, they’re interested in homes purchased in the last two years or so, where the owners are restoring the property.
Wages of sin?
Okay, we admit this is a weird one. WalletHub, the personal-finance website, has come up with a list of the most sinful states for 2022.
How do you do that, you ask? By comparing all the states based on 47 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior, including violent crimes per capita, excessive drinking and the share of the population with gambling disorders.
Then they grouped those measures into what they call the seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. That’s quite a list.
We are proud alarmed reluctant to report that the great state of Texas comes in at No. 3 overall, surpassed only by No. 1 Nevada, which is the most gambling addicted, and No. 2 California, which is second highest on the list for both lust and vanity.
But the Golden State is outdone by the Lone Star State, which comes in at No. 1 on the lust-o-meter. We’re also sixth in vanity, 12th in jealousy, 24th in laziness, 29th in greed and 30th in anger and hatred. Whew.
Why do a study like this? Here’s what WalletHub says about that: “Harmful behavior on the individual level can result in staggering economic costs, considering that gambling addiction costs the U.S. $5 billion per year and smoking costs dwarf that with over $300 billion per year.” Good points.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
