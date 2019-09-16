Olympic dressing
We hear that ReadyOne Industries’ commercial division, Roicom USA, will make some of the clothing that Team USA athletes will wear at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The items are designed by Ralph Lauren.
For the 2018 Winter Olympics, Roicom manufactured the Ralph Lauren jeans and ponchos the athletes wore for the opening and closing ceremonies.
Like a regular thing
If you were watching Monday night’s Broncos-Raiders game in Oakland, you may have seen the flyover by four U.S. Air Force jets. The squadron was led by 2007 Franklin High grad Parker Dodds, who graduated from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
You might remember that just about a year ago, Dodds led the flyover of the Sun Bowl when UTEP took on NMSU in the Battle of I-10. He’s now stationed in California, and he and wife Danelle welcomed their second son, Austin, on Sept. 1.
FYI: The Raiders beat the Broncos, 24 to 16.
Bird stew
We’re happy to report that the 49th annual White Wing Fling was a rollicking success last weekend. About 50 El Pasoans and out of town guests were roughing it near Presidio, hunting the elusive white-winged dove.
Close to a quarter-million dove hunters were expected to take to the fields across the state, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.
FYI: The Flingers do not bring home any birds they bag. They make bird stew. And they’re making big plans for next year’s Fling, which will be the 50th.
Going for the Great
It looks like the Great Wolf project for Northwest El Paso is still a go. Executives with the chain of indoor waterparks have been in El Paso recently for meetings. And the city is reworking what’s called the 380 agreement for incentives. It could come before City Council in a few weeks.
TD news
TD Ameritrade, the company that offers a flat-rate commission on online equity trades, has closed its El Paso office. Local clients were told the company was making the move to consolidate some of their neighboring locations.
For El Paso clients, the neighboring locations are just up the road – in Albuquerque, 260 miles north of here, and Lubbock, 350 miles to the northeast. Maybe we should send them a map?
