No entry
If you have plans to visit the headquarters of the El Paso Times at 500 W. Overland anytime soon, don’t be surprised to find the front door shut and locked.
According to a sign posted on the locked door, “public access to the El Paso Times is by appointment only.”
The sign also says the Times is no longer accepting payments for subscriptions or advertising in its front lobby.
Visitors are advised that subscription payments can be sent to an address in Los Angeles, while advertising payments are to be sent to an address in Dallas.
The sign goes on to list email addresses and 800-numbers for questions regarding circulation, advertising and news tips.
Or you can click on Chat Support online at elpasotimes.com to contact a customer service rep. We thought you should know.
No crying
No doubt you heard about the milk truck that crashed on Interstate 10 in West El Paso last week, closing lanes of traffic until things were cleaned up.
But did you know that it was employees with Sarah Farms – the local dairy that owns the truck – who volunteered to help clean up the mess? They were there until 3 in the morning dealing with containers of milk that were spread across the highway on I-10 westbound near Artcraft.
Among those volunteering was Patrick Byrne, the general manager of Sarah Farms in El Paso.
We hear that the driver of the milk truck had swerved to avoid two cars that were racing on the interstate and cut him off.
Bobbleheaded gov
Looking for an unusual gift? How about a bobblehead of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott?
Last week, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee unveiled the Abbott bobblehead, its 15th of a U.S. governor.
An Abbott bobblehead costs $25. They’re available online at BobbleheadHall.com with February 2022 shipping. The museum will donate $5 from every governor bobblehead sold to the Protect the Heroes fund, which supports the nation’s health care workers.
If Abbott isn’t your jam, the museum sells lots of other bobbleheads, from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Mona Lisa and Baby Yoda, aka Grogu.
You can even order a custom bobblehead for about $199.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
