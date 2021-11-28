Paper news
If you’re a subscriber to the actual print edition of the El Paso Times, here’s some news you can use.
This year, the Times will not publish editions on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Print subscribers have been notified that the daily will print what they’re calling a “singular, expanded holiday edition” on Thursday, Dec. 23, and they’ll count it as three editions, so don’t look for a rebate on your subscription fee.
The same plan is set for the New Year holidays. The Times will deliver an expanded holiday edition on Thursday, Dec. 30, and will not print on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022.
The Times also announced that for the first time, print subscribers will have free access to the daily crossword puzzle from USA Today. Both the Times and USA Today are owned by Gannett.
Sacred Heart’s story
El Paso’s historic Sacred Heart Church in the Segundo Barrio is featured in the December issue of Texas Highways magazine.
Even better, the story is written by Roberto José Andrade Franco, an El Paso native and UTEP graduate who’s now working on his Ph.D. in history at SMU. The striking photos – interiors and exteriors – were taken by El Paso photographer Christ Chavez.
A restoration drive is underway to raise about $6 million that would repair the church’s brickwork, spire and bell tower, as well as update bathrooms and air conditioning.
Sacred Heart is in the Segundo Barrio National Register Historic District. That makes tax credits available for the restoration of neighborhood structures.
Master artist
Texas Monthly magazine recently ran a profile of the late, great El Paso artist Luis Jimenez.
He’s famous for his monumental fiberglass sculptures – including the alligators in San Jacinto Plaza – that can be seen all over the United States.
Reporter Michael Agresta details a new exhibit of Jimenez’s works at the Blanton Museum in Austin. It’s open through Jan. 16.
Going bowling
As the UTEP Miners wait to hear what bowl game they’ll play in, it’s time for you to get your tickets. Fans can request tickets to the Miners’ 2021 bowl game now by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/bowltickets.
The team will play in their first bowl game since 2014, and the 15th in the history of the program. Go Miners!
