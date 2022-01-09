Moto mover
Steve Fox, the owner of Fox Toyota, knows something about off-road motorcycle racing. He’s been doing it for years, and just recently, he won the Over 60 Class in a Grand Prix in Phoenix.
Congrats, Steve!
Chicken dinner
We checked with El Pollo Loco to see when the chain of grilled chicken restaurants will return to El Paso. They’re famous for fresh, fire-grilled chicken marinated in a tasty mix of citrus, garlic and spices.
We were told El Pollo Loco plans to open three or four locations in El Paso over the next few years, but they’re not ready to name a place or time just yet.
The Southern California-based chain operates 31 restaurants across Texas and says they’re excited to bring their Mexican entrees and other healthy offerings to new communities.
Former intern update
We’re happy to report that a story co-written by former El Paso Inc. intern Bryan Mena made the front page of The Wall Street Journal on Dec. 30.
Headlined “Strong Labor Market in 2021 Faces Down Omicron Threat,” Mena wrote the story with Gwynn Guilford.
The article reports that U.S. employers added a record number of jobs in 2021, as layoffs fell to a half-century low.
Mena joined the Journal’s economics team in Washington, D.C., after graduating from UTEP in December.
Winners, winners
Two El Paso organizations received some big recognition in True West Magazine’s annual Best of the West rankings.
Concordia Cemetery was named the Editor’s Choice as the Best Historic Cemetery of the West for 2022.
The cemetery is the resting place of Buffalo Soldiers, Texas Rangers, Civil War veterans, early Mormon pioneers and some local legends.
Six Guns and Shady Ladies was the Editor’s Choice for Best Old West Re-Enactment Group. The group has been entertaining and educating crowds across the country for more than 20 years.
Bowl dancing
Dancers from the British Ballet Academy – which is located in El Paso, naturalmente – performed in the halftime show of the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
They danced to music performed by marching bands from Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma.
The academy has been training dancers in El Paso for more than 40 years.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.