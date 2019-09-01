They’re back!
After going missing for almost two months, KTSM Channel 9 is back on the televisions of DirectTV and AT&T Uverse subscribers in El Paso. Just in time for some serious football, including the Packers-Bears game this Thursday night.
What did it mean for the Nexstar-owned station to be off a major cable supplier for weeks and weeks? David Candelaria, KTSM’s general manager, said their absence on AT&T and DirecTV was a significant loss for the station, but that those two systems only represent about 17% of the market.
About 40% of the market get their TV from Spectrum, and the rest use new technology like Sling or Hulu, or old technology, which would be over the air.
At issue was how much AT&T pays Nexstar for the right to retransmit programming from its stations. Candelaria said KTSM was one of about 120 Nexstar-owned TV stations in 100 markets that went dark on AT&T, and that’s partially why it may have taken longer than usual to resolve the matter.
Art moves
Victoria Ramirez, who was director of the El Paso Museum of Art for almost three years, has a new job.
She is executive director of the Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock.
The center traces its roots to a small art museum built by the WPA in 1937, but right now, it’s in the middle of a $128-million expansion that will focus on the visual and performing arts.
Funded through a public-private partnership, the new center is expected to open in 2022. Until then, it’s housed in a shopping center.
But not while driving
The good folks at TxDOT want you to know what’s happening with the I-10 Connect project, now under construction where the interstate meets U.S. 54 in Central El Paso.
So they’ve launched a new system of text-message alerts to keep you up-to-date on road closures and other traffic info. You can sign up for the free service at i10connectelpaso.com. Standard text messaging rates may apply, as they say.
And did you know that the ramp from Interstate 10 West to Juárez will close for nine long months as of Sept. 8? No? That’s why you need to sign up for the alerts right now.