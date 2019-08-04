Power house for sale
Now that Mary Kipp is moving to Washington state, the former president and CEO of El Paso Electric has put her El Paso home on the market.
And it’s a charmer. The 1921 Craftsman-style home is in Kern Place, just one house from Madeleine Park. The two-story home has more than 3,700 square feet of living space, with two kitchens – one for the chef and one for the butler – four bedrooms, four baths and an au pair suite.
Outside there’s a splash pool and Jacuzzi, plus a wood-fired pizza oven and fireplace. Asking price is $759,000.
Set the DVR
Remember “What Would You Do,” the ABC program that filmed a segment in El Paso back in April? Now we know when it will air: Friday, Aug. 9 on KVIA Channel 7 during the program’s season premiere.
Hosted by John Quinones, the staged scenario takes place at Mac’s Place, a restaurant in Downtown El Paso. A woman who’s sponsoring an immigrant child, trying to keep the child out of a detention facility, is criticized by another diner who implies the woman’s efforts should focus on American children in need.
Other program segments are about a deaf person being discriminated against in a restaurant, a mother who can only afford to buy one meal for herself and her two children and a supermarket bagger who’s really bad at packing groceries.
Party on
Tim Archuleta, the new executive editor of the El Paso Times, will be welcomed to El Paso at a party this week. It’s being hosted by Marina Monsisvais, who runs Barracuda PR, and Bob Moore, who used to be the editor of the El Paso Times.
And did you know it was Moore who broke the news that U.S. Rep. Will Hurd won’t run for re-election? He wrote the story as a freelancer for The Washington Post.
We’re No. 9!
A new study by the personal finance website WalletHub says that El Paso is the ninth best place to rent a house or apartment in the country.
WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 23 key measures, including affordability, quality of life, cost of living and the jobs market. El Paso is the only Texas city in the top 10.