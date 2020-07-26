Listen for ‘Silence’
If you’re watching a new Netflix show called “The Old Guard” starring Charlize Theron, there’s a 915 surprise in the soundtrack.
A song titled “Silence,” written by El Paso singer/songwriter Khalid, is featured on the soundtrack. He performs the piece along with Marshmello, the singer who performs wearing a big marshmallow mask.
According to IMDB.com, “Guard” is about a covert team of immortal mercenaries that’s suddenly exposed and must fight to keep their identities secret.
Plaza news
The beautifully renovated Plaza Hotel gets glowing reviews in an article in Hotel Management, a magazine that’s all about the hospitality industry.
Associate editor Jena Tessa Fox writes that the Plaza harkens back to classic, 20th-century luxury: “The design team, partially funded by historic state tax credits and abatements, worked closely with the national and state organizations to accommodate modern hotel operation and amenities while also rehabilitating key aspects of the initial design, including all of the historic signage, brick façade, precast deco reliefs and signature medallions, bronze on many of the storefronts and second-floor windows, interior wood trim surrounding the tower widows, the clay tile roof and Spanish-tiled pyramidal crown.”
The 90-year old hotel, designed by Trost and Trost, reopened last month after a $78 million renovation by owner Paul Foster.
On the ‘Feud’
El Paso’s favorite NFL star, running back Aaron Jones, played on a new team last month for an episode of the game show “Celebrity Family Feud.”
The Green Bay Packer and UTEP grad joined other Rising Stars from the NFL Players Association to take on a team of Pro Football Hall of Famers.
When host Steve Harvey introduced Jones, he noted that in 2019 he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns. No. 33 wore a dark suit and snappy red bowtie.
Buy, buy, buy!
Even though the middle of a pandemic may seem like a strange time to buy a house, lots of people in El Paso are doing just that. With low interest rates and limited inventory, some houses are selling in days with multiple offers. And now a study by SmartAsset says El Paso is a great place to buy. The Sun City comes in at No. 14 on a list of the best cities to buy an affordable family home.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
