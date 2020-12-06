January in Florida
The Republican National Committee is holding its annual meeting next month in Florida. And who gets invited is seen as something of a short list of possible contenders for the White House in 2024.
Among those invited is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, 63, who is now in his second term as governor. Last year, Abbott was named to lead the national Republican Governors Association.
Interior moves
According to media reports, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has turned down an offer to serve as the secretary of the interior in the new Biden administration.
But other names from New Mexico are possible nominees for the interior job. One is Michael Connor, a member of the Taos Pueblo, who was deputy secretary of the Interior during the Obama administration.
And then there’s U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, who is vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee.
Plasma air news
The beautifully restored Hotel Paso del Norte got a shout out in The New York Times last week for its new air purification system. As reported in this fine publication back in August, the hotel installed a system called Plasma Air that emits charged ions intended to neutralize the virus and make particles easier to filter out.
The Times quotes general manager Carlos Sarmiento as saying the best amenity a hotel can provide today is “safety, especially in the air.”
Monolith mountain
We’re fairly sure they’re Photoshopped, but have you seen the pictures of a metallic monolith in the Franklin Mountains? Pretty cool.
Baby Yoda, too
Sharp-eyed fans of the Disney series “The Mandalorian” spotted something special in the virtual Sun Bowl parade that aired Thanksgiving Day.
The Child, a character that’s sometimes called Baby Yoda, appeared riding in a pouch carried by an imperial stormtrooper, and the stormtrooper was riding a new speeder bike, just like the ones that appear in the show.
The Star Wars-themed float, officially titled Water Wars, was created last year by employees in the water utility’s auto shop. Working after their regular shifts, they updated it for this year’s parade, the 84th annual, officially titled Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.