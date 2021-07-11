Real estate news, really
The iconic, 1970s-era house that golfing legend Lee Trevino built in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, is on the market for $1.23 million.
The 6,800-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool and incredible mountain views. It sits on 4-acres with irrigation from a well. There’s a humongous living space with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace right in the middle.
But the pièce de résistance may be the powder room, described as having “authentic pictures made into wallpaper of Lee Trevino’s career.”
For years, the house was owned by Larry and Valentine Hahn. The couple opened the first Taco Bell restaurant in El Paso and operated K’Bob’s Steakhouses, which became Rancher’s Grill. Larry passed away in 2013, and Val this past February.
The listing is with Denise Caballero of New Mexico Monarc Realty.
And in case you’re wondering, the taxes on the million-dollar house run about $5,650 a year. New Mexico, baby.
Also in New Mexico
Zorro Ranch, the 12-square-mile property owned by the deceased financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is on the market for $27.5 million. Located in Stanley, New Mexico, near Santa Fe, the ranch includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion with a private airstrip, hangar and helipad. There’s a total of eight houses, including a caretaker’s residence, a lodge and a cabin that’s totally off the grid, plus stables and a fire house.
According to the Wall Street Journal, proceeds from the sale will go towards compensating those who filed claims against Epstein, as well as paying taxes and creditors. Neil Lyon has the listing through Sotheby’s International Realty.
We’re No. 22!
According to the personal finance website WalletHub, El Paso comes in at No. 22 on a list of the best cities for recreation.
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities in 48 metrics, including basic living costs, quality of parks, accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities, and the weather.
El Paso got high marks for overall costs, quality of parks, and the weather, of course!
The Sun City is the highest-ranked city in Texas, according to WalletHub. Austin comes in at 24, with Houston and San Antonio at 31 and 32.
