Hospital news
It’s been closed since the end of last year, but there’s word on the street that the former El Paso Specialty Hospital on Curie at Murchison will reopen, maybe as early as this fall.
The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, owned by Tenet Health, is expected to buy the facility that specialized in orthopedic procedures. It had been owned by the El Paso Specialty Physicians Group and Surgery Partners Inc. of Nashville.
The purchase would seem to make sense. About 19 doctors who were still part of the group were hired by Providence Medical Partners the day after Christmas.
Gym news, possibly
We hear that a chain of upscale gyms called Tru Fit Athletic Clubs could be opening in part of the old Sears store at Sunland Park Mall. Tru Fit, with 28 locations in Texas and five in Colorado, is known for lots of classes and personal training.
Costco, si o no
But what about Costco, you ask? Perhaps you’ve heard the rumor that the warehouse store will take over the Sears space.
Maybe, but seems unlikely, since Costco prefers to build stand-alone buildings with sustainable and energy-efficient features.
El Paso has one Costco, on the Eastside at Bassett Place. By comparison, Albuquerque has three. Just saying.
Cheesecake, maybe
Talk about recurring rumors: The one about The Cheesecake Factory is back. Supposedly the upscale, casual-dining restaurant has signed a lease for a location in El Paso.
The $2-billion company operates more than 200 Cheesecakes in the United States and Canada. The restaurants are famous for huge portions, super-high calorie counts and cheesecake.
Wanna buy a ranch?
The General Land Office of Texas is selling a 23,500-acre ranch just north of Intestate 10 in Sierra Blanca, about an hour’s drive from El Paso.
Described as a relatively flat, open range with grass and scrub brush surrounded by scenic mountains, the property has a 6,000-foot runway, a hangar with room for two small planes and an air-conditioned office. Eric DeJernett with CBRE and Alton Setliff with Southwest Commercial are representing the GLO in the sale.
No asking price has been set, and the land includes water rights for personal use, but not mineral rights.