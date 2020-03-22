Crews news (corrected from the print version)
The closure of all restaurants in New Mexico is bound to have a profound impact on the region’s eating-out scene.
While we reported in print that we heard Billy Crews, the world-famous restaurant that’s been serving up fine dining and just as fine wines since 1956, was closing, we've heard from Billy and they are indeed open and serving take-out. Billy also says he plans reopen as soon as possible. We regret erroneously reporting otherwise.
Owner Billy Crews first opened the restaurant in 1956. It became famous for its steaks and its list of more than 3,500 fine wines. The eatery has been a consistent Wine Spectator Grand Award winner since 1986, when it was first mentioned in The New York Times.
In 2006, a New York Times restaurant reviewer wrote: “The steaks are very, very good, and the wine list, which runs to 112 densely typed pages, has been winning national awards for decades.”
And even though it’s located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Billy Crews was once ranked by Texas Monthly as one of the top 10 places in Texas to have a steak.
Here’s some other good news: The very well-stocked package liquor store will also stay open.
Hal Marcus update
It seems that KDBC Channel 4 did not air the TV program “Texas Country Reporter” on Sunday, March 22, as announced. That means El Pasoans who had been looking forward to seeing a segment on local artist Hal Marcus tuned in to see a basketball game from 2008 instead.
But there’s hope! A resourceful reader checked with the host of “Texas Country Reporter” himself, Bob Phillips, who said in an email that the segment will be shown at 7 and 11 p.m. El Paso time this Friday, March 27, on the cable channel RFD-TV.
If you’re a DirecTV subscriber, you’ll find RFD-TV on Channel 345. Depending on your AT&T U-verse service, it may be available on Channel 1568. And on Spectrum, RFD-TV is on Channel 297, depending on your cable package.
As we’ve mentioned, Hal Marcus has been creating striking, colorful paintings of his hometown for years. You’ve probably seen some of his murals that hang in public spaces, including the El Paso County Courthouse.
A moment in time
It was 56 years ago last week, March 19, 1966, that the Miners from Texas Western College in El Paso took on the Kentucky Wildcats, and changed the face of college sports forever.
Miners coach Don Haskins started five African-American players for the first time in an NCAA championship game, and won, 72-65. Texas Western, now UTEP, is still the only men’s team from Texas to bring home the championship trophy.
As we ponder the strange, trying times we now face, it’s an important reminder that good things can happen, too.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
