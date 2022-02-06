He got the job!
El Paso native Gabe Camarillo has a big new job. He’s been approved by the U.S. Senate to serve as the 36th undersecretary of the Army.
Camarillo graduated from Georgetown University and earned his JD from Stanford Law School. He was in private practice with law firms in Austin, San Francisco and Los Angeles before serving as principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology. Most recently, he was with SAIC.
In the new position, he’ll focus on Army modernization and acquisition programs.
Buy a car
It looks like Carvana will build one of its distinctive, car-vending machines in El Paso. The multistory structure is expected to go up in the Montecillo development.
Buyers really do put a big coin into the machine to take delivery of their car.
Carvana is the online car retailer that’s based in Tempe, Arizona. Last year, its as-soon-as-next-day delivery service became available in the El Paso area.
It’s expected to finish the El Paso tower in January 2023. There are four vending machines in Texas, in San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Frisco.
Updating that Whisper
Our apologies to Dee Margo. Last week, we were wrong about who won the District 78 seat in the Texas House in 2010. Margo beat two opponents in the March primary, including sometime Republican Jay Kleberg.
Then in the November general election, Margo went on to defeat Democrat Joe Moody and represented El Paso in the state capital for two years.
What makes all this relevant in 2022 is that former Republican Jay Kleberg is now running as a Democrat for Texas land commissioner.
Kleberg, who grew up on the King Ranch and lived in El Paso for about six years, said he ran as a Republican in this Democratic stronghold because he thought someone from the state’s majority party should carry the region’s voice to the Capitol.
A sixth-generation Texan who now lives in Austin, Kleberg describes himself as a conservationist and documentary film producer.
In 2019, he produced the documentary “The River and the Wall” that premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival. It followed Kleberg, El Pasoan Beto O’Rourke and others as they traveled the Rio Grande.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
