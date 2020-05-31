Franklins in Vogue
The beautiful Franklin Mountains in El Paso are part of a feature in Vogue magazine.
The mountains are the backdrop for a photo spread about flowing, flower-dyed dresses handmade by women in Juárez with Ni En More, a nonprofit women’s sewing studio.
The organization employs about 16 women who learn how to use plant-based dyes, then cut and sew colorful dresses, peasant blouses, shoulder bags, and now, fabric masks.
Quake update
Remember the earthquake that rumbled across West Texas on March 26, which now seems like centuries ago? And remember hearing that the quake caused no damage in El Paso?
Not exactly. As it turns out, a century-old water reservoir in Sunset Heights started leaking after the 5.0 quake, which was centered 175 miles to the east and three miles below the earth’s surface.
El Paso Water had already planned to restore the historic Sunset Heights Pump Station and Reservoir, which was built in 1920. But when employees drained and cleaned the reservoir after the leak, they found extensive damage, mostly because it’s so old.
Starting this summer, the water utility will spend $7 million to line the reservoir with a high-strength polymer concrete, reinforce beams and replace piping and valves.
Luckily, the damaged reservoir is one of two in Sunset Heights, so water service in the area will continue.
We’re No. 3!
According to Environment Texas, El Paso ranks third in the state for the production of solar energy. With more than 50 megawatts of solar energy, that also ranks El Paso as 18th in the nation, an increase of 42%.
The results come from the seventh edition of “Shining Cities 2020: The Top U.S. Cities for Solar Energy.”
And the city gets recognition for the contemporary Aztec calendar pavilion in Downtown – made of concrete, prisms and solar panels – that provides public power outlets and information about solar power.
The top two solar energy producers in Texas are San Antonio and Austin.
Food news
Freddy’s, a national chain known for its steakburgers and frozen custard, served separately, will open two El Paso locations this year. The first will be on North Zaragosa near Montwood in Far East El Paso.
The second will be in West El Paso at West Town Marketplace.
