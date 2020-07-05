Fore! Or 6?
Topgolf in West El Paso has reopened. If you go, remember that you’re required to wear a facemask, only six people are permitted per outdoor hitting bay, and look for the 6-feet social distancing markers in the common areas.
And have you noticed the two steel structures going up in front of Topgolf? We’re told they are the first of six retail buildings for the development.
As we’ve reported, one of the buildings is expected to house Walk-On’s Bistreaux Bar, co-owned by New Orleans Saint QB Drew Brees.
The company’s website still says “Coming Soon!” for an El Paso location.
Tory, Tory, Tory
Tory Burch fans, listen up: A new Tory Burch store is now open at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.
The brand is known for shoes, handbags, jewelry and other accessories that are easily identifiable by the stylized double-T logo.
FYI: If you think you’d like to work at a Tory Burch store, the El Paso store is fully staffed and they’re not hiring right now. We checked.
His own room
The beautifully renovated Plaza Hotel has lots and lots of El Paso history on display. But we hear there’s more to come.
A meeting room named in honor of El Paso native Tom Lea doesn’t have any of his art in it right now. But we hear that hotel owner Paul Foster is working with the Tom Lea Institute to pick out an appropriate piece of Lea’s art for the room.
Lea was an internationally renowned artist and author who served as a war correspondent for Life magazine during World War II.
Gone to the dogs
Now that El Paso County Commissioners Court is meeting by teleconference, things can look a little out of the ordinary. Like when commissioners have a decidedly canine look.
Sometimes, when the court is involved in long and boring matters, like reading a list of names, handsome dogs will pop up on screen in place of the commissioner.
A rescue Shepherd mix named Griffith, who belongs to Commissioner David Stout, has been known to sit in for his human.
Commissioner Vince Perez, who has two dogs, is sometimes replaced by one of them. Arf.
