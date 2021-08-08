Food and brew news
The building that used to be Pier 1 Imports near Sunland Park Mall is coming back to life as a sports bar and draft house.
Union Draft House will open its third location there soon.
Union already has restaurants in the Canyons at Cimarron in Northwest El Paso, and on Tierra Este near Zaragoza in Far East El Paso.
The menu includes burgers, pizza, wings and more than 100 beers on tap.
Chop, chop
West Texas Chophouse is adding two new places to feed your meat cravings. The steakhouse is renovating a building on George Dieter for its second location, which is expected to open soon.
And it’s getting ready to start work on a third restaurant near the Canyons at Cimarron. The original location is on Airway in the old Jaxon’s.
On the rebound
El Paso is on a list of cities rebounding at a faster rate when compared to pre-pandemic levels.
In a new study done by SmartAsset, data for 49 of the largest U.S. cities was analyzed to find the places with the strongest economic recoveries.
El Paso cracks the top 10 cities, coming in at No. 8, and the only Texas city in the top 10.
The factors analyzed included consumer spending, small business openings and revenue, and job postings.
Stand by for zoos
The El Paso Zoo Society is hosting a Dia de los Muertos Gala at the El Paso Zoo on Oct. 16.
We hear the zoo will be transformed into a sea of color to celebrate life, past and present.
The evening will feature themed food, wine and specialty cocktail tastings. Tickets start at $135, and the event is for adults only, and animals.
Olympic connect
We’re happy to report that Kathrin Berg’s cousin won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She is vice president of the El Paso Community Foundation. Her cousin, Paul Kohlhoff of Germany, and his partner won in the Nacra 17 sailing competition.
The Nacra 17 is a performance hydrofoil that moves very, very fast. Sailors maneuver the craft with ropes while leaning way off the side. Looks dangerous!
A team from Italy took first place, and Great Britain was second.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.