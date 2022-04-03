Making music history
El Paso native Germaine Franco didn’t win an Oscar at last weekend’s (slightly troubled) Academy Awards show, but she still made history.
Franco was nominated for best original score in the Disney film “Encanto,” making her the first Latina and sixth woman nominated in that category.
She worked with the hyper-talented Lin-Manuel Miranda on the movie, which won the Oscar for best animated film.
Franco grew up in El Paso, graduated from Rice and now lives in Los Angeles.
Sit in it
Our favorite local actor in Hollywood, Damon Dayoub, is in another commercial. This one is for Volkwagen’s new all-electric SUV, the ID.4.
In the ad, Dayoub walks out of a house, juggling a cup of coffee, a tablet and some files. He says you used to need a key or a button to start a car, but you can start this one just by sitting in it. Sure enough, he opens the door, sits down and the car is running! Cool.
Sharp observers may notice the vehicle that drives past Dayoub just as he heads for the electric SUV. Yup, it’s a vintage VW bus, the much-beloved hippie van from the 1960s, in orange, of course.
Breakfast food
Votes continue to come in for the stores and/or restaurants readers would like to see open in El Paso.
H-E-B, the San Antonio-based grocery chain, is still getting lots of support. For the first time, we’ve gotten votes for the Waffle House, a chain famous for waffles, pancakes, hamburgers – and the Waffle House Index.
What’s that? It’s an informal term coined by a FEMA administrator after a devastating tornado in Joplin, Missouri. He said you can tell the severity of a storm on a stricken community by how quickly Waffle House restaurants re-open.
The chain has a reputation for being well-prepared for disasters, either staying open or reopening soon after. Both of the Waffle Houses in Joplin remained open.
Good news
In case you have not heard, the Good Friday hike up Mount Cristo Rey is back on this year, starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 15.
Last year’s hike was canceled because of the pandemic. Remember to wear sturdy shoes and bring water. No pets are allowed.
