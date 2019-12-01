New CEO job
Sally Hurt Deitch, the El Pasoan who is climbing the health care executive ladder, got a new job last month. She was named CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s Mid-South Group, the Memphis market and Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis.
Deitch, who’s an RN and a UTEP grad, now oversees all clinical, operational and growth for Tenet’s two hospitals in Memphis and four in South Carolina. She’s been with the company a dozen years and got her first Tenet CEO position in El Paso.
Opera and Sunk
Snøhetta, the Oslo-based firm that’s designing the El Paso Children’s Museum, has been commissioned to design the Shanghai Grand Opera House in China. It’s part of the country’s 13th Five-Year Plan to strengthen Shanghai’s cultural and global influence.
Snøhetta also won an award for its design of a restaurant called Sunk, what’s being called Europe’s first underwater restaurant. It’s described as “half-submerged in the North Sea like a shipping container that somehow slipped off the rugged coastline.” We assume the seafood is really fresh.
The restaurant also functions as a research center for marine life.
Happy birthday, Henry!
Many El Pasoans are looking forward to two big events scheduled for next March. That’s when both the Hotel Paso del Norte and the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park are expected to reopen in Downtown after multimillion-dollar renovations.
The Hotel Paso del Norte was renovated by its new owner, the Meyers Group, and the Plaza Hotel was renovated by billionaire businessman Paul Foster.
History buffs in town know that both hotels are the work of famed architect Henry C. Trost. And both are now taking reservations for stays starting March 1, 2020.
Those dates just seem right, since Trost’s birthday is in March. He was born on March 5, 1860 in Toledo, Ohio.
So if you or some friends check into either hotel next March, you can celebrate the 160th anniversary of Trost’s birth.
See you down the road
Ofirah Yheskel, who worked in El Paso as a deputy communications director for Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign, posted this on Twitter: “The barista at my coffee place gave me a farewell espresso and I just will miss how lovely the people of El Paso are.”
