Oh, the places you’ll go
El Paso gets some love on lists of places to go – once the current situation is resolved, of course – starting with Texas Monthly magazine.
The May issue has a big article titled “Going the Social Distance” about places to visit where staying 6-feet apart won’t be a problem.
The opening photo is of Franklin Mountains State Park. The state park is still closed, but when it reopens, Texas Monthly recommends visiting the Tom Mays Unit, on the western slopes of the sprawling, 27,000-acre park. “You can hike through canyons, soak up expansive views, and admire striking red-rock landscapes,” the mag reports.
If biking is your thing, try the Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park access point, on the Franklins east side, “for superb biking and slightly gentler slopes,” TM writes.
And it quotes volunteer guide Don Baumgardt: “There are more than 100 miles of trails in the park, so people are not going to have a problem social distancing.”
Adventure awaits
Last fall, Texas Highways magazine sent reporter Sarah Hepola to Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site in eastern El Paso County to try her hand at bouldering; that is, climbing the park’s red rocks using just the toes of her shoes and her bare fingertips.
Her report, which is something of a love letter to solitude and Hueco Tanks, appears in the magazine’s April issue. Her first climb is a success, and boosted by that, she tries again and again, and falls again and again, on her crash pad.
The next day, she hikes in Franklin Mountains State Park. She writes: “The day was gorgeous, an unbroken blue sky, and the park was alive with people walking their dogs, jogging, enjoying a picnic in the casual majesty.”
15 billion, with a B
Here’s some nice news – Khalid, the singer/songwriter from El Paso, has set a rather remarkable record.
He is the youngest artist ever to hit and surpass 15 billion streams of his music on Spotify, the digital music service. He’s just 22 years old. The Grammy-nominated artist graduated from Americas High School in 2016.
Khalid is known for his non-traditional rhythm and bluesy music. He says he likes a lot of musicians, but his biggest influence has been his mother, Linda Wolfe. Aww.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
