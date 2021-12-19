Thanks, Manny
Manny Rangel, a respected and well-liked staff member at El Paso Country Club for 47 years, is home from the hospital and recovering in Juárez following a series of health setbacks.
Andy Khatami, the club’s GM, says it’s unlikely that Rangel’s health would permit him to return to the club. To support Rangel, now 80 years old, and thank him for all of those decades of service, the club has launched a GoFundMe page and made the first contribution.
Rangel is best known for managing the stone snack shack in the middle of the club’s golf course over the last several decades. In 2014, when the shack was remodeled, the club and a group of Manny’s fans commissioned a large wooden sign that reads “Manny’s Shack.” Khatami says the building will always bear that name, “Manny’s Shack.”
Club members and visitors who enjoyed being served by Manny are invited to contribute. Visit GoFundMe.com and search Manny Rangel.
Uh, congrats?
We’re a little less than thrilled to report that two El Pasoans made it into Texas Monthly magazine’s annual list of Bum Steer awards.
The grand prize, however, went to an Austin man. More on that coming up.
But first, the magazine recognized an El Paso woman who hopped a fence and waded across a moat to feed Hot Cheetos to the spider monkeys at the El Paso Zoo. There was a video. She was arrested – caught “red-handed,” as the magazine writes – and fired from her job at a local law firm.
Then there was the inebriated El Paso man who stole a Krispy Kreme truck, hit a pedestrian, collided with multiple vehicles, crashed into a house, burglarized a 7-Eleven, led officials on a chase and then, finally, was arrested. Whew.
Austin man recognized
Back to the big award. The Austin resident, Gov. Greg Abbott, was recognized as the worst Texan of the past 12 months. Texas Monthly named Abbott for “The rolling catastrophes started with the blackout in February, which is estimated to have killed hundreds of Texans,” among other matters.
Of course, Abbott doesn’t make the weather, but he does appoint members of the Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which controls the state’s electrical grid.
Texas Monthly says Abbott and his appointees “were quite familiar with the warnings, following a similar freeze and power interruption in 2011, that a failure of this type was likely. And they had done nothing to prepare us.”
Here’s where we remind our loyal readers that El Paso is not part of the Texas grid controlled by ERCOT, and El Paso did not experience the catastrophic freezes in February that left hundreds dead.
What about 2011?
We should also note that back in 2011, El Paso had its own power crisis caused by days of freezing and below-zero temperatures. El Paso Electric instituted rolling blackouts when two old power plants shut down. Water pipes broke in homes and businesses across the region, causing millions of dollars in damage.
After that, the power company spent millions upgrading and winterizing its facilities. It also built two new power plants designed to withstand the worst of winter weather.
Stay warm, El Paso!
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
