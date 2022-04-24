Hush, Hush
We hear that the late great Blackbird Cantina is getting ready to reopen as a bar with a definite Southwest desert/Middle Eastern vibe.
According to the Downtown Management District, it will be called Hush, Hush, perhaps a nod to the neighborhood noise problems the cantina was known for.
The rehabbed building at 533 W. Franklin near the ballpark will have arches, cacti and an outdoor patio. Hiring is underway.
Barrio Eats
They’re hiring at Barrio Eats & Drinks, a new place that will open at 502 N. Oregon, Ste. A, in Downtown El Paso.
Barrio’s Facebook page says it will serve authentic Mexican cuisine cooked by a chef with more than 20 years of experience.
Repurposing
Just to be clear, the Corralito steakhouse on North Mesa is not closing-closing. They’re going to repurpose the restaurant with a new concept. Stay tuned for details.
Free for all!
What are you doing on Saturday, May 7? How about taking a free tour of the historic Magoffin Home?
The Texas Historical Commission is offering free tours that day of many of its historic properties as part of National Preservation Month and National Travel and Tourism Week.
The Magoffin Home will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last tour starting at 4. The striking adobe was built in 1875, and for more than a hundred years, it was home to a multicultural family that played a role in the expansion of the Southwest, traded on the Santa Fe–Chihuahua Trail, and experienced the turmoil of the Civil War and U.S.-Mexico relations.
Risk review
A recent study by Hippo Insurance concludes that El Paso is the second-best city for climate change. The study looked at climate risk levels, resilience scores, climate index and several other factors to determine the top cities.
According to Hippo, El Paso has the seventh-lowest climate risk level of all cities studied. We’ve also got the third-lowest cost of living. But here’s the big one – El Paso is at a low risk for floods, fires and severe storms.
We agree with most of that. The study also points out El Paso’s low home prices and cost of living, which are both relative, we guess.
