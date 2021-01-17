Digital drive-by
Sharp-eyed drivers may have noticed some unusual messages posted on TxDOT’s digital sign boards along Interstate 10 over the holidays.
One implied that Santa was watching naughty drivers: “He sees you when you’re buckled. He knows when you drive baked.” (We don’t think they meant actual baking.)
Another read: “Slow down. You’re already in Texas.”
And a third cautioned: “Check yourself before you wreck yourself.”
A big change from the normal “Click it or ticket,” no?
We asked a local TxDOT person about the digital board’s holiday spirit, and found out that those three messages were winners of a statewide contest held last November to encourage safer driving.
The holiday-themed message has been retired for now, but the other two have been put in rotation, so watch for them on your favorite stretch of I-10.
Moving on
With the new year, there are new jobs for some local government staffers.
Stephen Ellsesser, who has been a senior policy advisor to County Commissioner David Stout since 2019, is leaving.
He’s taken a job with the U.S. State Department as a foreign service officer in the consular track.
Ellsesser is a lawyer, and locally, he’s also worked at Emergence Health Network and the El Paso Chamber.
But globally, he wrote a column about baseball for The Japan Times back in 2005.
More changes
Sito Negron, the former Newspaper Tree and El Paso Times reporter who’s been working in government for years, will soon be part of Commissioner Stout’s staff.
He starts Jan. 25 as senior policy advisor, the position that Ellsesser held.
For eight years, Negron worked for state Sen. José Rodríguez, as district director of his El Paso office. Rodriguez retired this month after a decade in Austin.
Congrats, compañeros!
We’re happy to report that the Casa Magoffin Compañeros, a friends group at El Paso’s historic Magoffin Home, is getting special recognition from the Friends of the Texas Historical Commission.
One of its dedicated volunteers, Sharon Cowell, will receive the Friends Alliance Award for Civic Engagement.
