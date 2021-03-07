New brew home
Work is beginning on the new home of DeadBeach Brewery, the El Paso owned and operated brewhouse that’s been making craft beer since 2013.
So far, we know it’s a 35,600-square-foot existing warehouse that’s being renovated by Jordan Foster Construction, but we still don’t know where it is.
And if all that square footage sounds like a little more than you might need for brewery equipment and a restaurant, it is. Unless you’re planning to use it to produce enough craft beer to supply out of town stores, plus open a tasting room and a beer garden.
Last fall, DeadBeach managing partner Jason Hunt told this fine publication that their goal was to expand their distribution capabilities. Hunt opened DeadBeach with co-founders master brewer Gabriel Montoya and operations director Justin Ordonez.
For now, DeadBeach is getting ready to reopen at its Downtown location at 406 S. Durango, with limited capacity and patio service.
Cooking
A culinary arts instructor at Bowie High will get the chance to pick an El Paso student as a possible contestant on NBC’s “Top Chef Junior” show.
The teacher is Chris Puga, who runs a Facebook group called Culinary Camp Puga that has more than 1,300 members across the country.
Every Friday afternoon, Puga teaches a free kid-friendly culinary class on Facebook Live. Recently he made macaroons.
Who will the kid chef be? Stay tuned.
The El Paso angle
With all the reporting about the horrific winter storm that left parts of Texas frozen in February, at least one publication took a long look at why El Pasoans remained safe and warm in their homes.
Texas Monthly reported that El Paso learned some big lessons from the great freeze of 2011, when many homes here lost power and had pipes burst, while El Paso Electric’s power generators froze.
El Paso Electric spent millions winterizing its power plants, the magazine points out, and built a new station that can operate at 10 degrees below zero.
Being on a different power grid than most of the rest of Texas didn’t hurt either, TM points out. El Paso Electric can also draw power from the Palo Verde nuclear plant in Arizona.
