Talk about a yard sale
After more than 50 years in business, Davenport’s Antiques on Doniphan Drive in Canutillo is for sale.
The asking price for the large compound is $475,000. It includes three train cars, multiple buildings chock full of antiques and collectibles, plus a private home.
Owner Rod Davenport died last year, and his wife Chris decided it was time to sell.
Back in 2007, when the Daniel Day-Lewis film “There Will be Blood” was being shot in Marfa, producers sent trucks to Davenport’s about once a week to rent old gas pumps, oil rigs and assorted oil-business equipment. When shooting was finished, everything came back to Davenport’s. The film went on to win two Oscars, including Best Actor for Day-Lewis.
Good food news
We’re happy to report that a menu full of local chefs and restaurants is featured in the first episode of a new food show that premieres on Hulu on June 19.
The show is “Taste the Nation,” hosted by Padma Lakshmi, former model and current host of “Top Chef.” Hulu describes the episode, “Burritos at the Border,” like this: “Padma eats her way through this border city while discovering the origins of one of America’s most beloved cuisines.”
Lakshmi visits with chef Hector Chavez at Jalisco Café, Emiliano Marentes of Elemi, and top man Maynard Haddad at H&H Carwash.
She also stops by Café Mayapan to talk with Lorena Andrade, shows video of La Colonial Tortilla Factory and Javier Vasquez, and mentions Mixtli and chef Rico Torres.
About El Paso, Hulu says: “Its border location defines the region’s identity and the complexity of America’s political landscape.”
Really, really old news
It’s never too late to discover something new. Thirty new kinds of fossils have been discovered at Mount Cristo Rey by geologist Eric Kappus.
Kappus, who has a Ph.D. in geology from UTEP and is a professor at Southwest University, has just published a scientific paper about the fossils. His co-author is Spencer Lucas, curator at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque.
One of the fossils, which Kappus describes as basically a face print of a pudgy sand dollar, was named for Mount Cristo Rey. There’s also big news about worm burrows, believe it or not.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
