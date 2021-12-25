Damon’s back!
One of our favorite Hollywood actors, El Pasoan Damon Dayoub, has been busy. He’s appearing in a holiday movie, “The Real Housewives of the North Pole,” now streaming on Peacock. He plays a character named “Nick.” As in St. Nick? You’ll have to watch to find out.
Dayoub is also in a new TV series titled “Monarch,” premiering Jan. 30 on Fox. Described as “an epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music,” it stars Susan Sarandon and actual country music star Trace Adkins. Dayoub plays a character named Jamie Burke.
Dayoub, a Coronado High grad, is the son of Richard Dayoub and Andrea Evers. He’s appeared in TV shows “NCIS,” “The Last Ship” and “Stitchers.”
Giving hearts
Here’s a heartwarming update on the GoFundMe for Manny Rangel, the longtime staffer at El Paso Country Club. At press time, contributions were approaching $20,000, with several donors giving $1,000 or more.
Rangel, 80, worked at the club for 47 years. He’s at home in Juárez, recovering from a series of health setbacks.
For decades, he managed the stone snack shack in the middle of the golf course. In 2014, the shack was remodeled and officially named “Manny’s Shack.”
If you’d like to pitch in, visit GoFundMe.com and search Manny Rangel.
Trost in AD
We think it’s the first time that Henry C. Trost, the premier architect of El Paso and the Southwest, has been mentioned in AD, Architectural Digest, the très upscale magazine that’s full of pricey international design, innovative homes, culture and travel.
The December issue has a story and photo spread on the transformation of a 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival house in Marfa designed by Trost. AD describes Trost as “a celebrated El Paso architect who cut his teeth in the Chicago School.”
The historic home was purchased by two native Texans now living in New York City. Their plans to buy land and build a glass home changed when they saw what is called the McCabe House, even though many of its original Trost details were gone.
The new owners hired an architect, a landscape designer and a designer who kept Spanish-style design elements while introducing Moorish, Navajo and Turkish touches, and added a casita, gym and entertaining pavilion.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.