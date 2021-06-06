Club news
We hear that El Paso Country Club has filled all the memberships available after it reworked its member categories a couple of years ago.
That was about the same time the club, founded in 1906, undertook a multimillion-dollar expansion, adding a sleek new building designed to attract families. New features include a fitness center, outdoor dining, day care facilities and play areas.
Up the mountain at Coronado Country Club, work is underway on a major expansion of the club’s big outdoor patio, the one with the killer views to the west. The enlarged seating and dining area will be covered, with an outdoor grill and bar.
New eats
The Cimarron area of Northwest El Paso will be welcoming some new eateries soon.
Dutch Bros. Coffee is under construction near Northwestern Drive and Paso del Norte, close to the Planet Fitness. It’s the company’s second El Paso location – there’s also one being built in the new Eastlake Marketplace on the Far Eastside – expected to open this fall.
Dutch Bros. Coffee has hundreds of locations in the western United States but only a handful in Texas.
Back at Cimarron, we also hear that Pho Tre Bien, a Vietnamese café, will open a location near Cimarron Park Drive.
Honored
It’s a true honor. KTEP 88.5 FM, UTEP’s public radio station, has been awarded two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association.
KTEP won in the categories of Hard News for “Survivors Reunion,” and in News Documentaries for “Resilient El Paso Remembers.” Both projects marked the anniversary of the El Paso mass shooting on Aug. 3, 2019. They were reported and produced by Angela Kocherga, KTEP’s news director.
The news association recognizes outstanding journalism that brings context and clarity to issues. Regional Murrow winners will go on to compete in a national competition this summer.
Sweet!
In case you have not heard, the Junior League of El Paso’s biggest fundraiser, A Christmas Fair, will be back to normal – meaning in person – this fall.
The 48th fair, with the theme of “The Sweetest Time of Year” is set for Nov. 5-7 at the El Paso Convention Center. Merchants and vendors from all over the region to showcase their items for sale.
