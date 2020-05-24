Stand by for news
Expect a big announcement Tuesday about options for treating patients with the coronavirus in El Paso.
We hear that El Paso will be among the first communities to receive a specialized modular COVID-19 response unit.
Businessman Renard Johnson, who founded professional services company METI, is helping to make it happen.
But you can rent it
Rancher Chip Johns and his wife Donna Pence have sold Mile High Hacienda, their fabulous ranch in far, far, far East El Paso County.
The 6,500-square-foot home sits on 10,000 acres of high desert, with spectacular views in every direction. Decorated in rustic Southwestern style, the adobe has five bedrooms, several living areas, two courtyards – one with a margarita bar – and a commercial kitchen.
It’s available for weddings, corporate meetings and special events on www.vrbo.com.
On his list
A memoir by an author from El Paso is one of Bill Gates’ five books you should read this summer, as listed in Fast Company magazine.
“The Choice” was written by Edith Eger, a therapist who survived Auschwitz as a teenager. She lived in El Paso for 35 years, studied at UTEP and taught at Bowie and Coronado before earning a Ph.D. in psychology.
Gates describes her book as part memoir and part guide to handling trauma. Her “unique background gives her amazing insight,” he writes, “and I think many people will find comfort right now from her suggestions on how to handle difficult situations.”
In 2019, when El Paso Inc. interviewed Eger about why she wrote the book, she said: “It is my duty to let people know what can happen when good people do bad things.”
Train of thrones?
Maybe this is why his books are behind schedule. Author George R.R. Martin, whose fantasy novels became the “Game of Thrones” TV series, is now an owner of the Santa Fe Southern Railway.
Martin and two partners bought the 18-mile scenic railway that carries passengers from Lamy, New Mexico, to the state capital. Plans to add theme rides and interactive experiences have been pushed back to 2022.
Martin, who has lived in Santa Fe for three decades, is also involved in the Meow Wolf art installation project, where he has the title of chief world builder. Cool.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
